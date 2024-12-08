Red Flag Warning issued December 8 at 4:04PM PST until December 11 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN

EFFECT FROM 10 PM MONDAY UNTIL 2 PM TUESDAY DUE TO DAMAGING SANTA

ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS: SAN

GABRIEL MOUNTAINS/ SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS/ SANTA CLARITA VALLEY/

VENTURA COUNTY COASTS AND VALLEYS/ WESTERN SAN FERNANDO VALLEY —

AND RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OTHER TIMES FROM 10 AM

MONDAY UNTIL 6 PM WEDNESDAY IN THESE SAME AREAS…

…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN

EFFECT FROM 10 PM MONDAY UNTIL 10 AM WEDNESDAY DUE TO DAMAGING

SANTA ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS:

SANTA SUSANA MOUNTAINS– AND RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR ALL

OTHER TIMES FROM 10 AM MONDAY UNTIL 6 PM WEDNESDAY IN THIS SAME

AREA…

…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN

EFFECT FROM 10 PM MONDAY UNTIL 2 PM TUESDAY DUE TO DAMAGING SANTA

ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS:

VENTURA COASTAL PLAIN (ESPECIALLY FOOTHILLS)/ MALIBU COAST — AND

RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OTHER TIMES FROM 2 PM MONDAY

UNTIL 2 PM WEDNESDAY IN THESE SAME AREAS…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY UNTIL 6 PM

WEDNESDAY FOR VENTURA MOUNTAINS, I5 CORRIDOR, EASTERN SAN

FERNANDO VALLEY, AND SAN GABRIEL VALLEY DUE TO GUSTY SANTA ANA

WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM MONDAY UNTIL 10 PM

TUESDAY FOR THE SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY MOUNTAINS DUE TO GUSTY

EAST TO SOUTHEAST WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES…

***THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) FOR MANY

AREAS OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES ***

A strong, widespread, and long duration Santa Ana event will

bring widespread critical to extremely critical fire weather

conditions to many areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties

Monday into Wednesday. This will be a PARTICULAR DANGEROUS

SITUATION (PDS) Red Flag Warning event in many areas, with the

combination of a strong offshore pressure gradient (LAX-Daggett

peaking at -8 to -9 mb), strong cold air advection, and

moderate upper level wind support.

As surface high pressure builds into the Great Basin, Santa Ana

winds are expected to increase late Monday morning into

afternoon, then peak Monday night into Tuesday. Offshore winds

are expected to diminish some by Wednesday, but very dir will

persist. With the strong likelihood of widespread single digit

humidities with this event, there is high confidence for a long

duration Red Flag event. In addition, there is high confidence of

of PDS Red Flag Warning conditions late Monday evening through

Tuesday, as damaging wind gusts of 60 to 80 mph will likely overlap

with single digit humidities across many of the windier mountain and

foothills areas, and with gusts of 40 to 65 mph across most wind

prone coastal and valley areas of Los Angeles and Ventura

counties. With the threat of damaging wind gusts in these windier

corridors, there will be an increased risk for downed trees and

powerlines, along with power outages.

The hardest hit areas will likely be the San Gabriels, Santa

Susanas, western Santa Monicas into Malibu, Ventura county

valleys (especially Simi Valley and Moorpark), western San

Fernando Valley (especially Highway 118/210 corridors from Porter

Ranch to San Fernando), and the hills above Camarillo into east

Ventura. Due to the expected long duration of dangerous fire

weather conditions and critically dry fuels, there is the

increasing potential for any new ignitions to have very rapid

fire spread and extreme fire behavior (including long range

spotting). As a result, there is the increasing threat for fire

weather conditions to rival other historical fires in recent

times including the Mountain and Thomas Fires. Dry offshore

conditions will likely persist into Thursday.

* A particularly dangerous situation exists for these areas due to

the combination of damaging winds, single digit humidities, and

extremely dry vegetation. Any new fire ignitions in this area will

have dangerous fire spread with a significant threat to life and

property.

* WINDS…Santa Ana winds expected to increase sharply late

Monday morning into afternoon, then peak Monday night into

Tuesday. when speeds of 25 to 40 mph with gusts of 40 to 65

mph common across coastal and valley areas. Some of the windier

foothills and mountains will likely see wind speeds of 30 to

50 mph with damaging wind gusts in the 60 to 80 mph range

during the peak of the event Monday night into Tuesday. Some

of the highest wind areas will likely be the San Gabriels,

Santa Susanas, western Santa Monicas into Malibu, Ventura

county valleys (especially Simi Valley and Moorpark), and

western San Fernando Valley (especially Highway 118/210

corridors from Porter Ranch to San Fernando). Offshore winds

are expected to diminish some by Wednesday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Humidities are expected to lower to around

15 percent in many areas by Monday afternoon or early evening,

with widespread humidities of 5 to 10 percent likely later

Monday evening into Tuesday, and persisting into Wednesday,

with isolated readings as low as 2 percent likely.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for large fires with very rapid fire spread, extreme fire

behavior, and long range spotting, which would threaten life

and property. There is also the risk of damaging winds

including downed trees and power lines, as well as power

outages.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.