Red Flag Warning issued December 8 at 4:04PM PST until December 11 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN
EFFECT FROM 10 PM MONDAY UNTIL 2 PM TUESDAY DUE TO DAMAGING SANTA
ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS: SAN
GABRIEL MOUNTAINS/ SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS/ SANTA CLARITA VALLEY/
VENTURA COUNTY COASTS AND VALLEYS/ WESTERN SAN FERNANDO VALLEY —
AND RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OTHER TIMES FROM 10 AM
MONDAY UNTIL 6 PM WEDNESDAY IN THESE SAME AREAS…
…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN
EFFECT FROM 10 PM MONDAY UNTIL 10 AM WEDNESDAY DUE TO DAMAGING
SANTA ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS:
SANTA SUSANA MOUNTAINS– AND RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR ALL
OTHER TIMES FROM 10 AM MONDAY UNTIL 6 PM WEDNESDAY IN THIS SAME
AREA…
…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN
EFFECT FROM 10 PM MONDAY UNTIL 2 PM TUESDAY DUE TO DAMAGING SANTA
ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS:
VENTURA COASTAL PLAIN (ESPECIALLY FOOTHILLS)/ MALIBU COAST — AND
RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OTHER TIMES FROM 2 PM MONDAY
UNTIL 2 PM WEDNESDAY IN THESE SAME AREAS…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY UNTIL 6 PM
WEDNESDAY FOR VENTURA MOUNTAINS, I5 CORRIDOR, EASTERN SAN
FERNANDO VALLEY, AND SAN GABRIEL VALLEY DUE TO GUSTY SANTA ANA
WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM MONDAY UNTIL 10 PM
TUESDAY FOR THE SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY MOUNTAINS DUE TO GUSTY
EAST TO SOUTHEAST WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES…
***THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) FOR MANY
AREAS OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES ***
A strong, widespread, and long duration Santa Ana event will
bring widespread critical to extremely critical fire weather
conditions to many areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties
Monday into Wednesday. This will be a PARTICULAR DANGEROUS
SITUATION (PDS) Red Flag Warning event in many areas, with the
combination of a strong offshore pressure gradient (LAX-Daggett
peaking at -8 to -9 mb), strong cold air advection, and
moderate upper level wind support.
As surface high pressure builds into the Great Basin, Santa Ana
winds are expected to increase late Monday morning into
afternoon, then peak Monday night into Tuesday. Offshore winds
are expected to diminish some by Wednesday, but very dir will
persist. With the strong likelihood of widespread single digit
humidities with this event, there is high confidence for a long
duration Red Flag event. In addition, there is high confidence of
of PDS Red Flag Warning conditions late Monday evening through
Tuesday, as damaging wind gusts of 60 to 80 mph will likely overlap
with single digit humidities across many of the windier mountain and
foothills areas, and with gusts of 40 to 65 mph across most wind
prone coastal and valley areas of Los Angeles and Ventura
counties. With the threat of damaging wind gusts in these windier
corridors, there will be an increased risk for downed trees and
powerlines, along with power outages.
The hardest hit areas will likely be the San Gabriels, Santa
Susanas, western Santa Monicas into Malibu, Ventura county
valleys (especially Simi Valley and Moorpark), western San
Fernando Valley (especially Highway 118/210 corridors from Porter
Ranch to San Fernando), and the hills above Camarillo into east
Ventura. Due to the expected long duration of dangerous fire
weather conditions and critically dry fuels, there is the
increasing potential for any new ignitions to have very rapid
fire spread and extreme fire behavior (including long range
spotting). As a result, there is the increasing threat for fire
weather conditions to rival other historical fires in recent
times including the Mountain and Thomas Fires. Dry offshore
conditions will likely persist into Thursday.
* WINDS…Santa Ana winds expected to increase sharply late
Monday morning or afternoon, then peak Monday night into
Tuesday, when speeds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 35 to 55
mph will likely be common. Offshore winds are expected to
diminish some on Wednesday, with gusts mostly in the 20 to 35
mph range.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Humidities are expected to lower to around
15 percent in many areas by Monday afternoon or early evening,
with widespread humidities of 5 to 10 percent likely from late
Monday evening into Tuesday, and persisting into Wednesday,
with isolated readings as low as 2 percent likely.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for very rapid fire spread, extreme fire behavior, and long
range spotting, which would threaten life and property. There
is also the risk of locally damaging winds including trees and
power lines.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.