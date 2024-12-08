Red Flag Warning issued December 8 at 2:24PM PST until December 11 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT
FROM 10 PM MONDAY UNTIL 2 PM TUESDAY DUE TO DAMAGING SANTA ANA WINDS
AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS: SAN GABRIEL MOUNTAINS/
SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS/ SANTA CLARITA VALLEY/ VENTURA COUNTY COASTS
AND VALLEYS/ WESTERN SAN FERNANDO VALLEY — AND RED FLAG WARNINGS IN
EFFECT FOR ALL OTHER TIMES FROM 10 AM MONDAY UNTIL 6 PM WEDNESDAY IN
THESE SAME AREAS…
…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT
FROM 10 PM MONDAY UNTIL 10 AM WEDNESDAY DUE TO DAMAGING SANTA ANA WINDS
AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS: SANTA SUSANA MOUNTAINS–
AND RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OTHER TIMES FROM 10 AM MONDAY
UNTIL 6 PM WEDNESDAY IN THIS SAME AREA…
…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT
FROM 10 PM MONDAY UNTIL 2 PM TUESDAY DUE TO DAMAGING SANTA ANA WINDS
AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS: VENTURA COASTAL PLAIN
(ESPECIALLY FOOTHILLS)/ MALIBU COAST — AND RED FLAG WARNINGS IN
EFFECT FOR ALL OTHER TIMES FROM 2 PM MONDAY UNTIL 2 PM WEDNESDAY IN
THESE SAME AREAS…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY UNTIL 6 PM WEDNESDAY FOR
VENTURA MOUNTAINS, I5 CORRIDOR, EASTERN SAN FERNANDO VALLEY, AND SAN
GABRIEL VALLEY DUE TO GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM MONDAY UNTIL 10 PM TUESDAY
FOR THE SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY MOUNTAINS DUE TO GUSTY EAST TO SOUTHEAST
WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES…
***THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) FOR MANY AREAS OF
LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES ***
A strong, widespread, and long duration Santa Ana event will bring
widespread extremely critical fire weather conditions to many areas
of Los Angeles and Ventura counties Monday into Wednesday. This will
be a PARTICULAR DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) Red Flag Warning event
in many areas, with the combination of a strong offshore pressure
gradient (LAX-Daggett peaking at -8 to -9 mb), strong cold air
advection, and moderate upper level wind support.
As surface high pressure builds into the Great Basin, Santa Ana
winds are expected to increase late Monday morning into
afternoon, then peak Monday night into Tuesday. Offshore winds
are expected to diminish some by Wednesday, but very dir will
persist. With the strong likelihood of widespread single digit
humidities with this event, there is high confidence for a long
duration Red Flag event. In addition, there is high confidence
of of PDS Red Flag Warning conditions late Monday evening through
Tuesday, as damaging wind gusts of 60 to 80 mph could overlap with
single digit humidities across many of the wind mountain and foothills
areas, and with gusts of 40 to 65 mph across most wind prone coastal
and valley areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. With the
threat of damaging wind gusts in these windier corridors, there will
be an increased risk for downed trees and powerlines, along with
power outages.
The hardest hit areas will likely be the San Gabriels, Santa
Susanas, western Santa Monicas into Malibu, Ventura county
valleys (especially Simi Valley and Moorpark), western San
Fernando Valley (especially Highway 118/210 corridors from Porter
Ranch to San Fernando), and the hills above Camarillo into east
Ventura. Due to the expected long duration of dangerous fire
weather conditions and critically dry fuels, there is the
increasing potential for any new ignitions to have very rapid
fire spread and extreme fire behavior (including long range
spotting). As a result, there is the increasing threat for fire
weather conditions to rival other historical fires in recent
times including the Mountain and Thomas Fires. Dry offshore
conditions will likely persist into Thursday.
* A particularly dangerous situation exists for these areas due to
the combination of damaging winds, single digit humidities, and
extremely dry vegetation. Any new fire ignitions in this area will
have dangerous fire spread with a significant threat to life and
property.
* WINDS…Santa Ana winds expected to increase sharply late
Monday morning into afternoon, then peak Monday night into
Tuesday. when speeds of 25 to 40 mph with gusts of 40 to 65
mph common across coastal and valley areas Some of the windier
foothills and mountains will likely see wind speeds of 30 to
50 mph with damaging wind gusts in the 60 to 80 mph range during
the peak of the event Monday night into Tuesday. Some of the highest
wind areas will likely be the San Gabriels, Santa Susanas,
western Santa Monicas into Malibu, Ventura county valleys
(especially Simi Valley and Moorpark), and western San
Fernando Valley (especially Highway 118/210 corridors from
Porter Ranch to San Fernando). Offshore winds are expected to
diminish some by Wednesday, with gusts mostly in the 20 to 40
mph range, except locally higher in the Santa Susana mountains
in the morning.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Humidities are expected to lower to around
15 percent in many areas by Monday afternoon or early evening,
with widespread humidities of 5 to 10 percent likely later
Monday evening into Tuesday, and persisting into Wednesday,
with isolated readings as low as 2 percent likely.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for large fires with very rapid fire spread, extreme fire
behavior, and long range spotting, which would threaten life
and property. There is also the risk of damaging winds
including downed trees and power lines, as well as power outages.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.