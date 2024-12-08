Red Flag Warning issued December 8 at 2:24PM PST until December 10 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT

FROM 10 PM MONDAY UNTIL 2 PM TUESDAY DUE TO DAMAGING SANTA ANA WINDS

AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS: SAN GABRIEL MOUNTAINS/

SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS/ SANTA CLARITA VALLEY/ VENTURA COUNTY COASTS

AND VALLEYS/ WESTERN SAN FERNANDO VALLEY — AND RED FLAG WARNINGS IN

EFFECT FOR ALL OTHER TIMES FROM 10 AM MONDAY UNTIL 6 PM WEDNESDAY IN

THESE SAME AREAS…

…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT

FROM 10 PM MONDAY UNTIL 10 AM WEDNESDAY DUE TO DAMAGING SANTA ANA WINDS

AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS: SANTA SUSANA MOUNTAINS–

AND RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OTHER TIMES FROM 10 AM MONDAY

UNTIL 6 PM WEDNESDAY IN THIS SAME AREA…

…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT

FROM 10 PM MONDAY UNTIL 2 PM TUESDAY DUE TO DAMAGING SANTA ANA WINDS

AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS: VENTURA COASTAL PLAIN

(ESPECIALLY FOOTHILLS)/ MALIBU COAST — AND RED FLAG WARNINGS IN

EFFECT FOR ALL OTHER TIMES FROM 2 PM MONDAY UNTIL 2 PM WEDNESDAY IN

THESE SAME AREAS…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY UNTIL 6 PM WEDNESDAY FOR

VENTURA MOUNTAINS, I5 CORRIDOR, EASTERN SAN FERNANDO VALLEY, AND SAN

GABRIEL VALLEY DUE TO GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM MONDAY UNTIL 10 PM TUESDAY

FOR THE SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY MOUNTAINS DUE TO GUSTY EAST TO SOUTHEAST

WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES…

***THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) FOR MANY AREAS OF

LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES ***

A strong, widespread, and long duration Santa Ana event will bring

widespread extremely critical fire weather conditions to many areas

of Los Angeles and Ventura counties Monday into Wednesday. This will

be a PARTICULAR DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) Red Flag Warning event

in many areas, with the combination of a strong offshore pressure

gradient (LAX-Daggett peaking at -8 to -9 mb), strong cold air

advection, and moderate upper level wind support.

As surface high pressure builds into the Great Basin, Santa Ana

winds are expected to increase late Monday morning into

afternoon, then peak Monday night into Tuesday. Offshore winds

are expected to diminish some by Wednesday, but very dir will

persist. With the strong likelihood of widespread single digit

humidities with this event, there is high confidence for a long

duration Red Flag event. In addition, there is high confidence

of of PDS Red Flag Warning conditions late Monday evening through

Tuesday, as damaging wind gusts of 60 to 80 mph could overlap with

single digit humidities across many of the wind mountain and foothills

areas, and with gusts of 40 to 65 mph across most wind prone coastal

and valley areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. With the

threat of damaging wind gusts in these windier corridors, there will

be an increased risk for downed trees and powerlines, along with

power outages.

The hardest hit areas will likely be the San Gabriels, Santa

Susanas, western Santa Monicas into Malibu, Ventura county

valleys (especially Simi Valley and Moorpark), western San

Fernando Valley (especially Highway 118/210 corridors from Porter

Ranch to San Fernando), and the hills above Camarillo into east

Ventura. Due to the expected long duration of dangerous fire

weather conditions and critically dry fuels, there is the

increasing potential for any new ignitions to have very rapid

fire spread and extreme fire behavior (including long range

spotting). As a result, there is the increasing threat for fire

weather conditions to rival other historical fires in recent

times including the Mountain and Thomas Fires. Dry offshore

conditions will likely persist into Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Red Flag Warning for gusty east to southeast winds and very low

relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 PM Monday to

10 PM PST Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* WINDS…Southeast to east 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Widespread single digit humidities

developing by later Monday night or Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would

threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.