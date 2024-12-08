High Wind Warning issued December 8 at 9:12PM PST until December 11 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 80 mph
expected. Strongest Monday night and Tuesday morning.
* WHERE…Santa Susana Mountains, Western San Gabriel Mountains and
Highway 14 Corridor, and Western Santa Monica Mountains
Recreational Area.
* WHEN…From 4 PM Monday to noon PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.