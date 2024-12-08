Dense Fog Advisory issued December 8 at 9:12PM PST until December 9 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or

less in dense fog. For the High Wind Warning, northeast winds 25

to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.

* WHERE…Southeastern Ventura County Valleys.

* WHEN…For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM PST Monday. For the

High Wind Warning, from 10 PM Monday to 1 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles. Low visibility could make

driving conditions hazardous.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.