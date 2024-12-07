Red Flag Warning issued December 7 at 2:36PM PST until December 11 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

*** INCREASING POTENTIAL FOR HIGH END RED FLAG WARNING EVENT FOR

PORTIONS OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES ***

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA

COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND VALLEYS 10 AM MONDAY UNTIL 6 PM WEDNESDAY DUE

TO MODERATE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR VENTURA COUNTY COAST AND MALIBU

2 PM MONDAY UNTIL 2 PM WEDNESDAY DUE TO MODERATE TO STRONG SANTA

ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES…

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FOR SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY

MOUNTAINS 10 PM MONDAY UNTIL 10 PM TUESDAY DUE TO GUSTY SOUTHEAST

TO EAST WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES…

.As surface high pressure builds into the Great Basin, Santa Ana

winds are expected to increase late Monday morning into

afternoon, then peak Monday night into Tuesday. Offshore winds

are expected to diminish some by Wednesday, but very dir will

persist. With the strong likelihood of widespread single digit

humidities with this event, confidence is increasing for a long

duration Red Flag event. In addition, there is the potential for a

high end Red Flag event across some of the windiest areas Monday

night through Tuesday, as localized wind gusts of 55 to 70 mph

could overlap with single digit humidities across the western San

Gabriels, Santa Susanas, western Santa Monicas, Ventura county

valleys, and the hills above Camarillo.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Red Flag Warning for gusty Santa Ana winds and very low relative

humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM Monday to 6 PM PST

Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* WINDS…Santa Ana winds expected to increase sharply late Monday

morning or afternoon, then peak Monday night into Tuesday, when

speeds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 35 to 50 mph will likely be

common. Offshore winds are expected to diminish some on

Wednesday, with gusts mostly in the 20 to 40 mph range.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Humidities are expected to lower to around

15 percent in many areas by Monday afternoon, with widespread

humidities of 5 to 10 percent likely from Monday night or

Tuesday, and persisting into Wednesday, with isolated readings

as low as 2 percent likely.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for

very rapid fire spread, extreme fire behavior, and long range

spotting, which would threaten life and property. There is also

the risk of locally damaging winds including trees and power

lines.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.