Red Flag Warning issued December 7 at 2:36PM PST until December 11 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
*** INCREASING POTENTIAL FOR HIGH END RED FLAG WARNING EVENT FOR
PORTIONS OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES ***
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA
COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND VALLEYS 10 AM MONDAY UNTIL 6 PM WEDNESDAY DUE
TO MODERATE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR VENTURA COUNTY COAST AND MALIBU
2 PM MONDAY UNTIL 2 PM WEDNESDAY DUE TO MODERATE TO STRONG SANTA
ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES…
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FOR SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
MOUNTAINS 10 PM MONDAY UNTIL 10 PM TUESDAY DUE TO GUSTY SOUTHEAST
TO EAST WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES…
.As surface high pressure builds into the Great Basin, Santa Ana
winds are expected to increase late Monday morning into
afternoon, then peak Monday night into Tuesday. Offshore winds
are expected to diminish some by Wednesday, but very dir will
persist. With the strong likelihood of widespread single digit
humidities with this event, confidence is increasing for a long
duration Red Flag event. In addition, there is the potential for a
high end Red Flag event across some of the windiest areas Monday
night through Tuesday, as localized wind gusts of 55 to 70 mph
could overlap with single digit humidities across the western San
Gabriels, Santa Susanas, western Santa Monicas, Ventura county
valleys, and the hills above Camarillo.
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Red Flag Warning for GUSTY Santa Ana winds and very low relative
humidity, which is in effect from 2 PM Monday to 2 PM PST
Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS…Santa Ana winds expected to increase sharply by mid to
late Monday afternoon, then peak Monday night through Tuesday,
when speeds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 35 to 50 mph will
likely be common. Isolated gusts around 60 mph will be possible
in the hills above Camarillo and Somis.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Humidities are expected to lower to around
15 percent in many areas by Monday afternoon, with widespread
humidities of 5 to 10 percent likely from Monday night or
Tuesday, and persisting into Wednesday, with isolated readings
as low as 2 percent likely.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for
very rapid fire spread, extreme fire behavior, and long range
spotting, which would threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.