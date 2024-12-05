Dense Fog Advisory issued December 5 at 5:43AM PST until December 5 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Malibu Coast, Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast,
Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Ventura County Beaches,
and Ventura County Inland Coast.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility will make driving conditions hazardous.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.