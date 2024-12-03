Dense Fog Advisory issued December 3 at 9:09PM PST until December 4 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County
Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches,
Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County
Southeastern Coast, Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, and
Santa Ynez Valley.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.