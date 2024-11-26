Wind Advisory issued November 26 at 3:32AM PST until November 26 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Northern Ventura County Mountains and Southern Ventura
County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until noon PST today.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.