Wind Advisory issued November 26 at 1:34AM PST until November 26 at 6:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph expected.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County
Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches,
and Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM PST early this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.