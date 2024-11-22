Wind Advisory issued November 22 at 12:06AM PST until November 23 at 6:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches and San Luis Obispo County
Interior Valleys.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 6 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.