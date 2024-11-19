Skip to Content
Alerts

Freeze Warning issued November 19 at 6:17AM PST until November 19 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
Updated
today at 2:54 pm
Published 6:17 am

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures between the low 20s and the low
30s are expected.

* WHERE…Central Ventura County Valleys, Eastern Antelope Valley
Foothills, Lake Casitas, Ojai Valley, Santa Barbara County Central
Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, Santa
Ynez Valley, and Western Antelope Valley Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content