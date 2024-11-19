Freeze Warning issued November 19 at 3:12AM PST until November 19 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures between the low 20s and the low
30s are expected.
* WHERE…Central Ventura County Valleys, Eastern Antelope Valley
Foothills, Lake Casitas, Ojai Valley, Santa Barbara County Central
Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, Santa
Ynez Valley, and Western Antelope Valley Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.