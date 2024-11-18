Wind Advisory issued November 18 at 8:51PM PST until November 19 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45
mph expected.
* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Southeastern Ventura County
Valleys, and Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to noon PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.