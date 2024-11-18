Wind Advisory issued November 18 at 7:47AM PST until November 19 at 3:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor, Northern Ventura County Mountains,
Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains, Santa Barbara County
Southwestern Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range, Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range, and Southern Ventura County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.