Wind Advisory issued November 18 at 1:43PM PST until November 19 at 3:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
Strongest Monday night in the Santa Clarita Valley and Eastern
Santa Monica Mountains.
* WHERE…Eastern San Fernando Valley, Eastern Santa Monica
Mountains Recreational Area, Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Susana
Mountains, and Western San Fernando Valley.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.