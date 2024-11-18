Wind Advisory issued November 18 at 1:43PM PST until November 19 at 3:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

Strongest Monday night in the Santa Clarita Valley and Eastern

Santa Monica Mountains.

* WHERE…Eastern San Fernando Valley, Eastern Santa Monica

Mountains Recreational Area, Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Susana

Mountains, and Western San Fernando Valley.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.