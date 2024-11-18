Skip to Content
Alerts

Freeze Warning issued November 18 at 1:43PM PST until November 19 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
Published 1:43 pm

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected.

* WHERE…Central Ventura County Valleys, Eastern Antelope Valley
Foothills, Lake Casitas, Ojai Valley, Santa Barbara County Central
Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, and
Santa Ynez Valley.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 9 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust and sand could reduce
visibility to near zero at times.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content