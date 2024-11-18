Freeze Warning issued November 18 at 1:43PM PST until November 19 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected.
* WHERE…Central Ventura County Valleys, Eastern Antelope Valley
Foothills, Lake Casitas, Ojai Valley, Santa Barbara County Central
Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, and
Santa Ynez Valley.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 9 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust and sand could reduce
visibility to near zero at times.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.