Wind Advisory issued November 17 at 9:39PM PST until November 19 at 3:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Eastern San Fernando Valley, Eastern Santa Monica
Mountains Recreational Area, Santa Susana Mountains, and Western
San Fernando Valley.
* WHEN…From 3 PM Monday to 3 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.