Wind Advisory issued November 17 at 1:46PM PST until November 19 at 3:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

Strongest Monday night into early Tuesday through the Interstate 5

corridor and the eastern Santa Barbara County mountains.

* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor, Northern Ventura County Mountains,

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains

Eastern Range, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range, and Southern

Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 3 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.