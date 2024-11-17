Wind Advisory issued November 17 at 1:46PM PST until November 19 at 3:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
Strongest Monday night into early Tuesday through the Interstate 5
corridor and the eastern Santa Barbara County mountains.
* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor, Northern Ventura County Mountains,
Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains
Eastern Range, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range, and Southern
Ventura County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 3 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.