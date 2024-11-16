Freeze Warning issued November 16 at 1:13PM PST until November 17 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 28 expected.
* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Eastern Antelope Valley
Foothills, Ojai Valley, Santa Ynez Valley, and Western Antelope
Valley Foothills.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 9 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.