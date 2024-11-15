Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued November 15 at 8:06PM PST until November 16 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

November 16, 2024 5:54 am
* WHAT…Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50
mph.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Ynez
Mountains Eastern Range, and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Gusty cross winds will occur on area roadways, including Highways
101 and 154.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

