Wind Advisory issued November 15 at 3:23AM PST until November 15 at 8:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Los Angeles and Ventura County beaches and coastal areas.
* WHEN…From noon today to 8 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.