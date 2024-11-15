Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued November 15 at 12:05PM PST until November 15 at 8:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

today at 8:42 pm
Published 12:05 pm

* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

* WHERE…Los Angeles County Beaches, Los Angeles County Inland
Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Malibu Coast, Ventura County
Beaches, and Ventura County Inland Coast.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

