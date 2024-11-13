Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued November 13 at 10:03PM PST until November 14 at 6:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Published 10:03 pm

* WHAT…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

