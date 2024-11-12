Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued November 12 at 6:15AM PST until November 12 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

today at 2:42 pm
Published 6:15 am

* WHAT…North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph
in the valleys and gusts to 50 mph in the mountains.

* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Central Ventura County
Valleys, Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Malibu
Coast, Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Susana Mountains, Southeastern
Ventura County Valleys, and Western San Fernando Valley.

* WHEN…Until noon PST today.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

