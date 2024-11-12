Wind Advisory issued November 12 at 6:15AM PST until November 12 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph

in the valleys and gusts to 50 mph in the mountains.

* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Central Ventura County

Valleys, Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Malibu

Coast, Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Susana Mountains, Southeastern

Ventura County Valleys, and Western San Fernando Valley.

* WHEN…Until noon PST today.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.