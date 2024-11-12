Wind Advisory issued November 12 at 1:51AM PST until November 12 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50

mph. Isolated to 60 mph near the Montecito Hills possible.

* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor, Northern Ventura County Mountains,

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains, Santa Barbara County

Southeastern Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range, and

Southern Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until noon PST today.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.