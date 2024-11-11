Wind Advisory issued November 11 at 8:47PM PST until November 12 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50
mph. Isolated to 60 mph near the Montecito Hills possible.
* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor, Northern Ventura County Mountains,
Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains, Santa Barbara County
Southeastern Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range, and
Southern Ventura County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until noon PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.