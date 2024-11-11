Wind Advisory issued November 11 at 2:12AM PST until November 13 at 2:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

Winds strongest in the hills.

* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Western San Fernando Valley,

Central and southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Eastern Santa

Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Malibu Coast, Santa Clarita

Valley, and the Santa Susana Mountains.

* WHEN…From 2 AM Tuesday to 2 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.