Wind Advisory issued November 11 at 2:12AM PST until November 13 at 2:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
Winds strongest in the hills.
* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Western San Fernando Valley,
Central and southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Eastern Santa
Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Malibu Coast, Santa Clarita
Valley, and the Santa Susana Mountains.
* WHEN…From 2 AM Tuesday to 2 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.