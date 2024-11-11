Wind Advisory issued November 11 at 2:12AM PST until November 12 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50

mph. Isolated to 60 mph near the Montecito Hills possible.

* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor, Ventura County Mountains, Santa

Barbara County Interior Mountains, Eastern Santa Ynez Mountains,

and Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to noon PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.