Wind Advisory issued November 11 at 2:12AM PST until November 12 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50
mph. Isolated to 60 mph near the Montecito Hills possible.
* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor, Ventura County Mountains, Santa
Barbara County Interior Mountains, Eastern Santa Ynez Mountains,
and Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to noon PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.