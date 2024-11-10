Wind Advisory issued November 10 at 11:01AM PST until November 13 at 2:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, with

isolated gusts to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Central Ventura County

Valleys, Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Malibu

Coast, Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Susana Mountains, Southeastern

Ventura County Valleys, and Western San Fernando Valley.

* WHEN…From 2 AM Tuesday to 2 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.