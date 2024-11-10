Wind Advisory issued November 10 at 11:01AM PST until November 12 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

isolated to 60 mph near Montecito Hills expected.

* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor, Northern Ventura County Mountains,

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains, Santa Barbara County

Southeastern Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range, Southern

Ventura County Mountains, and Western Antelope Valley Foothills.

* WHEN…From 9 PM Monday to 12 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.