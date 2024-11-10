Wind Advisory issued November 10 at 10:53AM PST until November 13 at 2:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, with
isolated gusts to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Central Ventura County
Valleys, Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Malibu
Coast, Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Susana Mountains, Southeastern
Ventura County Valleys, and Western San Fernando Valley.
* WHEN…From 2 AM Tuesday to 2 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.