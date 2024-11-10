Wind Advisory issued November 10 at 10:53AM PST until November 13 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,
isolated to 60 mph near Montecito Hills expected.
* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor, Northern Ventura County Mountains,
Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains, Santa Barbara County
Southeastern Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range, Southern
Ventura County Mountains, and Western Antelope Valley Foothills.
* WHEN…From 9 PM Tuesday to noon PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.