Wind Advisory issued November 7 at 3:13AM PST until November 7 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
* WHERE…Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Eastern Antelope
Valley Foothills, Los Angeles County Beaches, Los Angeles County
Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County
San Gabriel Valley, Ojai Valley, Palos Verdes Hills, and Western
Antelope Valley Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.