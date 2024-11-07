Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued November 7 at 3:13AM PST until November 7 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

today at 12:18 pm
Published 3:13 am

* WHAT…For the Dense Smoke Advisory, visibility one-quarter to
one-half mile in areas of dense smoke. For the Wind Advisory,
northeast wind gusts 40 to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Lake Casitas.

* WHEN…For the Dense Smoke Advisory, until 9 AM PST this morning.
For the Wind Advisory, until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could
be blown down and a few power outages may result.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

