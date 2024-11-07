Red Flag Warning issued November 7 at 5:59PM PST until November 8 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM FRIDAY FOR ALL THE LOS

ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA

WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES…

.Offshore flow continues to weaken through the evening as the

region begins to return to more typical diurnal wind patterns.

Still some lingering gusty northeast winds across parts of

LA/Ventura Counties, some of which will continue into the

overnight hours and through the Saturday morning, though generally

much lighter with peak gusts between 20 and 30 mph. Strongest

winds will be over the higher ridgetops. Across the Ventura

coastal plain and coastal valleys, a light west wind 6-12 mph is

possible this afternoon through early evening before shifting back

to northeast overnight into Friday morning. Humidity recoveries

will remain quite poor tonight, with slowing increasing recoveries

through the the weekend. Daytime humidities will rise slightly

but remain mostly below 30 percent into the weekend away from the

immediate coast.

Over the weekend typical diurnal winds are expected and mostly

under 15 mph. Humidities will slowly be climbing as well.

* WINDS…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph

through this evening, becoming weaker overnight.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Humidity levels between 8 and 12 percent.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would

threaten life and property. With the threat of even stronger

Santa Ana winds and drier fuels with the Wednesday/Thursday

Santa Ana event, there will be an increased risk for long

range spotting.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.