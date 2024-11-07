Red Flag Warning issued November 7 at 5:59PM PST until November 8 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM FRIDAY FOR ALL THE LOS
ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA
WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES…
.Offshore flow continues to weaken through the evening as the
region begins to return to more typical diurnal wind patterns.
Still some lingering gusty northeast winds across parts of
LA/Ventura Counties, some of which will continue into the
overnight hours and through the Saturday morning, though generally
much lighter with peak gusts between 20 and 30 mph. Strongest
winds will be over the higher ridgetops. Across the Ventura
coastal plain and coastal valleys, a light west wind 6-12 mph is
possible this afternoon through early evening before shifting back
to northeast overnight into Friday morning. Humidity recoveries
will remain quite poor tonight, with slowing increasing recoveries
through the the weekend. Daytime humidities will rise slightly
but remain mostly below 30 percent into the weekend away from the
immediate coast.
Over the weekend typical diurnal winds are expected and mostly
under 15 mph. Humidities will slowly be climbing as well.
* WINDS…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph
through this evening, becoming weaker overnight.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Humidity levels between 8 and 12 percent.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would
threaten life and property. With the threat of even stronger
Santa Ana winds and drier fuels with the Wednesday/Thursday
Santa Ana event, there will be an increased risk for long
range spotting.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.