Red Flag Warning issued November 7 at 3:22PM PST until November 8 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM FRIDAY FOR ALL THE LOS
ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS
AND LOW HUMIDITIES…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM TODAY FOR MUCH OF LOS
ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND
LOW HUMIDITIES…
.Offshore flow continues to weaken this afternoon as the
region begins to return to more typical diurnal wind patterns. Still
some lingering gusty northeast winds across parts of LA/Ventura
Counties, some of which will continue into the overnight hours and
through the Saturday morning, though generally much lighter with peak
gusts between 20 and 30 mph. Strongest winds will be over the higher
ridgetops. Across the Ventura coastal plain and coastal valleys, a light
west wind 6-12 mph is possible this afternoon through early evening
before shifting back to northeast overnight into Friday morning.
Humidity recoveries will remain quite poor tonight, with slowing
increasing recoveries through the the weekend. Daytime humidities will
rise slightly but remain mostly below 30 percent into the weekend away
from the immediate coast.
Over the weekend typical diurnal winds are expected and mostly under 15
mph. Humidities will slowly be climbing as well.
* WINDS…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph
through this afternoon.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Humidity levels between 8 and 12 percent.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would
threaten life and property. With the threat of even stronger
Santa Ana winds and drier fuels with the Wednesday/Thursday
Santa Ana event, there will be an increased risk for long
range spotting.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.