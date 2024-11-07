Red Flag Warning issued November 7 at 3:22PM PST until November 8 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM FRIDAY FOR ALL THE LOS

ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS

AND LOW HUMIDITIES…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM TODAY FOR MUCH OF LOS

ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND

LOW HUMIDITIES…

.Offshore flow continues to weaken this afternoon as the

region begins to return to more typical diurnal wind patterns. Still

some lingering gusty northeast winds across parts of LA/Ventura

Counties, some of which will continue into the overnight hours and

through the Saturday morning, though generally much lighter with peak

gusts between 20 and 30 mph. Strongest winds will be over the higher

ridgetops. Across the Ventura coastal plain and coastal valleys, a light

west wind 6-12 mph is possible this afternoon through early evening

before shifting back to northeast overnight into Friday morning.

Humidity recoveries will remain quite poor tonight, with slowing

increasing recoveries through the the weekend. Daytime humidities will

rise slightly but remain mostly below 30 percent into the weekend away

from the immediate coast.

Over the weekend typical diurnal winds are expected and mostly under 15

mph. Humidities will slowly be climbing as well.

* WINDS…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph

through this afternoon.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Humidity levels between 8 and 12 percent.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would

threaten life and property. With the threat of even stronger

Santa Ana winds and drier fuels with the Wednesday/Thursday

Santa Ana event, there will be an increased risk for long

range spotting.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.