Red Flag Warning issued November 7 at 10:42AM PST until November 8 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN

EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM TODAY DUE TO DAMAGING SANTA ANA WINDS AND

VERY LOW HUMIDITIES FOR SAN GABRIEL AND SANTA SUSANA MOUNTAINS…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM FRIDAY FOR ALL THE LOS

ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND

LOW HUMIDITIES…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM TODAY FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES

AND VENTURA COUNTIES DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW

HUMIDITIES…

.Despite some decrease in winds since yesterday this remains a

highly critical and dangerous fire weather situation across LA and

Ventura Counties. Winds are beginning to pick up again this

morning as offshore gradients increase to around -5mb. Strongest

winds today will be in the Santa Susanna and San Gabriel Mountains

where gusts up to 60 mph are possible. Across the valleys and

Ventura coastal areas wind gusts between 30 and 50 mph are

expected. Humidities in all areas will drop to around 10 percent.

By latest this afternoon offshore flow and upper support will be

weakening rapidly, resulting in a significant decrease in winds. High

res models indicate that winds in most areas will drop below 25 mph by

6pm, and in many cases below 10 mph. And across the Ventura coastal

plain a light west wind is expected later this afternoon and evening.

Overnight, the winds will shift back to northeast again, but in most

areas peak winds will be 25 mph or less. Hi res models show some

isolated gusts to between 25 and 35 mph across the ridges of the Santa

Susanna and San Gabriel Mountains overnight and through the morning

hours Friday. After that winds in most areas will return to typical

onshore breezes mostly under 15 mph. Winds across the San Gabriels may

remain lightly out of the northeast through the afternoon. Humidities

will remain low through Friday except for increasing humidities near the

coast.

These are Extremely Critical and highly volatile conditions. Any new

fires in the Red Flag Warning area — and especially the PDS Red Flag

Warning area — will have rapid fire spread, extreme fire behavior, and

long range spotting.

Over the weekend typical diurnal winds are expected and mostly under 15

mph. Humidities will slowly be climbing as well.

* WINDS…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph

through this afternoon.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Humidity levels between 8 and 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would

threaten life and property. With the threat of even stronger

Santa Ana winds and drier fuels with the Wednesday/Thursday

Santa Ana event, there will be an increased risk for long

range spotting.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.