Red Flag Warning issued November 7 at 10:42AM PST until November 8 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN
EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM TODAY DUE TO DAMAGING SANTA ANA WINDS AND
VERY LOW HUMIDITIES FOR SAN GABRIEL AND SANTA SUSANA MOUNTAINS…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM FRIDAY FOR ALL THE LOS
ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND
LOW HUMIDITIES…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM TODAY FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES
AND VENTURA COUNTIES DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW
HUMIDITIES…
.Despite some decrease in winds since yesterday this remains a
highly critical and dangerous fire weather situation across LA and
Ventura Counties. Winds are beginning to pick up again this
morning as offshore gradients increase to around -5mb. Strongest
winds today will be in the Santa Susanna and San Gabriel Mountains
where gusts up to 60 mph are possible. Across the valleys and
Ventura coastal areas wind gusts between 30 and 50 mph are
expected. Humidities in all areas will drop to around 10 percent.
By latest this afternoon offshore flow and upper support will be
weakening rapidly, resulting in a significant decrease in winds. High
res models indicate that winds in most areas will drop below 25 mph by
6pm, and in many cases below 10 mph. And across the Ventura coastal
plain a light west wind is expected later this afternoon and evening.
Overnight, the winds will shift back to northeast again, but in most
areas peak winds will be 25 mph or less. Hi res models show some
isolated gusts to between 25 and 35 mph across the ridges of the Santa
Susanna and San Gabriel Mountains overnight and through the morning
hours Friday. After that winds in most areas will return to typical
onshore breezes mostly under 15 mph. Winds across the San Gabriels may
remain lightly out of the northeast through the afternoon. Humidities
will remain low through Friday except for increasing humidities near the
coast.
These are Extremely Critical and highly volatile conditions. Any new
fires in the Red Flag Warning area — and especially the PDS Red Flag
Warning area — will have rapid fire spread, extreme fire behavior, and
long range spotting.
Over the weekend typical diurnal winds are expected and mostly under 15
mph. Humidities will slowly be climbing as well.
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST FRIDAY…
* WINDS…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph
through this afternoon.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Humidity levels between 8 and 12 percent.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would
threaten life and property. With the threat of even stronger
Santa Ana winds and drier fuels with the Wednesday/Thursday
Santa Ana event, there will be an increased risk for long
range spotting.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.