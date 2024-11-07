Freeze Warning issued November 7 at 3:13AM PST until November 7 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as

25. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28

possible.

* WHERE…Antelope Valley, Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County

Interior Valleys, and Southern Salinas Valley.

* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PST this morning. For

the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.