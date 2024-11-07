Freeze Warning issued November 7 at 3:13AM PST until November 7 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as
25. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28
possible.
* WHERE…Antelope Valley, Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County
Interior Valleys, and Southern Salinas Valley.
* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PST this morning. For
the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.