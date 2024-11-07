Dense Smoke Advisory issued November 7 at 3:13AM PST until November 7 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Dense Smoke Advisory, visibility one-quarter to
one-half mile in areas of dense smoke. For the High Wind Warning,
northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.
* WHERE…Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura
County Valleys, Ventura County Beaches, Ventura County Inland
Coast, and Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
For the Dense Smoke Advisory, until 9 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles. Low visibility could make
driving conditions hazardous.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.