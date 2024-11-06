Wind Advisory issued November 6 at 9:31PM PST until November 7 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45
mph expected, except northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph
in the Antelope Valley foothills.
* WHERE…Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Eastern Antelope
Valley Foothills, Los Angeles County Beaches, Los Angeles County
Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County
San Gabriel Valley, Ojai Valley, Palos Verdes Hills, and Western
Antelope Valley Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.