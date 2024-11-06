Wind Advisory issued November 6 at 3:32AM PST until November 7 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45
mph expected, except northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph
in the Antelope Valley foothills.
* WHERE…Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Eastern Antelope
Valley Foothills, Lake Casitas, Los Angeles County Beaches, Los
Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los
Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Ojai Valley, Palos Verdes
Hills, and Western Antelope Valley Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds in the Los Angeles County
coastal areas will occur in the hills from near Pacific Palisades
to near Glendale.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.