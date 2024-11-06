Wind Advisory issued November 6 at 12:13AM PST until November 7 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Avoid windows during the wind storm. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive.

* WHEN…From 4 AM early this morning to 4 PM PST Thursday.

* WHAT…Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

