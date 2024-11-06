Wind Advisory issued November 6 at 12:13AM PST until November 7 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Eastern Antelope
Valley Foothills, Lake Casitas, Los Angeles County Beaches, Los
Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los
Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Ojai Valley, and Palos Verdes
Hills.
* WHEN…From 4 AM early this morning to 4 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Avoid windows during the wind storm. Watch for falling debris and
tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive.