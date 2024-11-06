Wind Advisory issued November 6 at 10:19AM PST until November 7 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45

mph expected, except northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph

in the Antelope Valley foothills.

* WHERE…Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Eastern Antelope

Valley Foothills, Lake Casitas, Los Angeles County Beaches, Los

Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los

Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Ojai Valley, Palos Verdes

Hills, and Western Antelope Valley Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds in the Los Angeles County

coastal areas will occur in the hills from near Pacific Palisades

to near Glendale.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.