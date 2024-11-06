Red Flag Warning issued November 6 at 9:41AM PST until November 7 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN

EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM THURSDAY DUE TO DAMAGING SANTA ANA WINDS AND

VERY LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS: SOUTHERN VENTURA COUNTY

MOUNTAINS / SAN GABRIEL MOUNTAINS / SANTA SUSANA MOUNTAINS /

SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS — AND RED FLAG WARNING DUE TO STRONG SANTA

ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES IN EFFECT FOR ALL OTHER TIMES UNTIL

11 AM FRIDAY IN THESE SAME AREAS…

…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN

EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON DUE TO DAMAGING SANTA ANA WINDS

AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS: SAN FERNANDO

VALLEY / SANTA CLARITA VALLEY / CENTRAL VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS /

SOUTHEASTERN VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS / VENTURA COUNTY INLAND COAST

ALL THE WAY TO THE BEACHES FROM MALIBU TO OXNARD — AND RED FLAG

WARNING DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES IN EFFECT

FOR ALL OTHER TIMES UNTIL 6 PM THURSDAY IN THESE SAME AREAS…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM FRIDAY FOR THE

INTERSTATE 5 CORRIDOR AND NORTHERN VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS DUE

TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM THURSDAY FOR THE

ANTELOPE VALLEY FOOTHILLS AND THE SAN GABRIEL VALLEY AS WELL AS

CALABASAS AND AGOURA HILLS DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW

HUMIDITIES…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT 11 AM TODAY UNTIL 6 PM THURSDAY FOR

THE LOS ANGELES BASIN ALL THE WAY TO THE COAST INCLUDING PALOS

VERDES HILLS AS WELL AS THE ANTELOPE VALLEY IN ADDITION TO OJAI

AND LAKE CASITAS AND THE CHANNEL ISLANDS INCLUDING CATALINA

ISLAND DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM THIS EVENING FOR THE

ANTELOPE VALLEY DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW

HUMIDITIES…

***THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) FOR MUCH OF

LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES!***

.A very strong, widespread, and long-duration Santa Ana wind

event will bring widespread Extremely Critical fire weather

conditions to many areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties

into Thursday. This will be a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION

(PDS) Red Flag Warning event in many areas, with the combination

of strong upper level wind support, tight offshore pressure

gradients (LAX-Daggett peaking at -7 to -8 mb), and moderate cold

air advection. The strongest winds with this Santa Ana wind event

are expected to be this morning into tonight when widespread

damaging wind gusts of 60 to 80 mph are likely in the mountains

and foothills of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties (including the

Santa Monicas and Santa Susanas), with isolated gusts of 80 to 100

mph possible in favored areas of the San Gabriels. Similar winds

are expected once again in the mountains Thursday night. For wind

prone coastal and valley areas of Los Angeles and Ventura

counties, damaging gusts of 50 to 70 mph will be likely (including

the Malibu Coast and Ventura County coastal plain). Due to the

strong upper level wind support, typical wind sheltered areas such

as portions of the LA basin all the way to the coast, Lake

Casitas and Ojai, as well as the Channel Islands and Catalina

Island are expected to see gusty north to northeast winds with

associated Red Flag conditions. Humidity levels are also expected

to lower to between 8 to 15 percent by Wednesday afternoon with

these low humidities likely to linger into Thursday and Friday.

These are Extremely Critical and highly volatile conditions. Any

new fires in the Red Flag Warning area — and especially the PDS

Red Flag Warning area — will have rapid fire spread, extreme

fire behavior, and long range spotting.

* WINDS…Northeast winds will increase to 30 to 45 mph with

damaging gusts of 50 to 70 mph through tonight. Strongest

winds expected along the Highway 118/210 corridors in eastern

Ventura county valleys to western San Fernando valley, with

highest risk for Simi Valley, Moorpark, Porter Ranch, and San

Fernando. Offshore winds are expected to be 5 to 10 mph weaker

on Thursday and into Friday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Humidity levels will likely fall to between

8 and 15 percent by this afternoon, and linger into Thursday

and Friday.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would

threaten life and property. With the threat of even stronger

Santa Ana winds and drier fuels with the Wednesday/Thursday

Santa Ana event, there will be an increased risk for long

range spotting.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.