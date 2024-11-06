Red Flag Warning issued November 6 at 9:41AM PST until November 7 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN
EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM THURSDAY DUE TO DAMAGING SANTA ANA WINDS AND
VERY LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS: SOUTHERN VENTURA COUNTY
MOUNTAINS / SAN GABRIEL MOUNTAINS / SANTA SUSANA MOUNTAINS /
SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS — AND RED FLAG WARNING DUE TO STRONG SANTA
ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES IN EFFECT FOR ALL OTHER TIMES UNTIL
11 AM FRIDAY IN THESE SAME AREAS…
…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN
EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON DUE TO DAMAGING SANTA ANA WINDS
AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS: SAN FERNANDO
VALLEY / SANTA CLARITA VALLEY / CENTRAL VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS /
SOUTHEASTERN VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS / VENTURA COUNTY INLAND COAST
ALL THE WAY TO THE BEACHES FROM MALIBU TO OXNARD — AND RED FLAG
WARNING DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES IN EFFECT
FOR ALL OTHER TIMES UNTIL 6 PM THURSDAY IN THESE SAME AREAS…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM FRIDAY FOR THE
INTERSTATE 5 CORRIDOR AND NORTHERN VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS DUE
TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM THURSDAY FOR THE
ANTELOPE VALLEY FOOTHILLS AND THE SAN GABRIEL VALLEY AS WELL AS
CALABASAS AND AGOURA HILLS DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW
HUMIDITIES…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT 11 AM TODAY UNTIL 6 PM THURSDAY FOR
THE LOS ANGELES BASIN ALL THE WAY TO THE COAST INCLUDING PALOS
VERDES HILLS AS WELL AS THE ANTELOPE VALLEY IN ADDITION TO OJAI
AND LAKE CASITAS AND THE CHANNEL ISLANDS INCLUDING CATALINA
ISLAND DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM THIS EVENING FOR THE
ANTELOPE VALLEY DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW
HUMIDITIES…
***THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) FOR MUCH OF
LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES!***
.A very strong, widespread, and long-duration Santa Ana wind
event will bring widespread Extremely Critical fire weather
conditions to many areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties
into Thursday. This will be a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION
(PDS) Red Flag Warning event in many areas, with the combination
of strong upper level wind support, tight offshore pressure
gradients (LAX-Daggett peaking at -7 to -8 mb), and moderate cold
air advection. The strongest winds with this Santa Ana wind event
are expected to be this morning into tonight when widespread
damaging wind gusts of 60 to 80 mph are likely in the mountains
and foothills of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties (including the
Santa Monicas and Santa Susanas), with isolated gusts of 80 to 100
mph possible in favored areas of the San Gabriels. Similar winds
are expected once again in the mountains Thursday night. For wind
prone coastal and valley areas of Los Angeles and Ventura
counties, damaging gusts of 50 to 70 mph will be likely (including
the Malibu Coast and Ventura County coastal plain). Due to the
strong upper level wind support, typical wind sheltered areas such
as portions of the LA basin all the way to the coast, Lake
Casitas and Ojai, as well as the Channel Islands and Catalina
Island are expected to see gusty north to northeast winds with
associated Red Flag conditions. Humidity levels are also expected
to lower to between 8 to 15 percent by Wednesday afternoon with
these low humidities likely to linger into Thursday and Friday.
These are Extremely Critical and highly volatile conditions. Any
new fires in the Red Flag Warning area — and especially the PDS
Red Flag Warning area — will have rapid fire spread, extreme
fire behavior, and long range spotting.
* WINDS…Northeast winds will increase to 30 to 45 mph with
damaging gusts of 50 to 70 mph through tonight. Strongest
winds expected along the Highway 118/210 corridors in eastern
Ventura county valleys to western San Fernando valley, with
highest risk for Simi Valley, Moorpark, Porter Ranch, and San
Fernando. Offshore winds are expected to be 5 to 10 mph weaker
on Thursday and into Friday.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Humidity levels will likely fall to between
8 and 15 percent by this afternoon, and linger into Thursday
and Friday.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would
threaten life and property. With the threat of even stronger
Santa Ana winds and drier fuels with the Wednesday/Thursday
Santa Ana event, there will be an increased risk for long
range spotting.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.