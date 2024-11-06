Red Flag Warning issued November 6 at 3:38AM PST until November 8 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN
EFFECT 9 AM THIS MORNING UNTIL 9 AM THURSDAY DUE TO DAMAGING
SANTA ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS:
SOUTHERN VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS / SAN GABRIEL MOUNTAINS / SANTA
SUSANA MOUNTAINS / SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS — AND RED FLAG WARNING
DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES IN EFFECT FOR ALL
OTHER TIMES UNTIL 11 AM FRIDAY IN THESE SAME AREAS…
…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN
EFFECT 9 AM THIS MORNING UNTIL 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON DUE TO
DAMAGING SANTA ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS: SAN FERNANDO VALLEY / SANTA CLARITA VALLEY /
CENTRAL VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS / SOUTHEASTERN VENTURA COUNTY
VALLEYS / VENTURA COUNTY INLAND COAST ALL THE WAY TO THE BEACHES
FROM MALIBU TO OXNARD — AND RED FLAG WARNING DUE TO STRONG SANTA
ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES IN EFFECT FOR ALL OTHER TIMES UNTIL
6 PM THURSDAY IN THESE SAME AREAS…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM FRIDAY FOR THE
INTERSTATE 5 CORRIDOR AND NORTHERN VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS DUE TO
STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM THURSDAY FOR THE
ANTELOPE VALLEY AND FOOTHILLS AND THE SAN GABRIEL VALLEY AS WELL
AS CALABASAS AND AGOURA HILLS DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND
LOW HUMIDITIES…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT 11 AM TODAY UNTIL 6 PM THURSDAY FOR
THE LOS ANGELES BASIN ALL THE WAY TO THE COAST INCLUDING PALOS
VERDES HILLS AS WELL AS THE ANTELOPE VALLEY IN ADDITION TO OJAI
AND LAKE CASITAS AND THE CHANNEL ISLANDS INCLUDING CATALINA ISLAND
DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES…
***THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) FOR MUCH OF
LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES!***
.A very strong, widespread, and long-duration Santa Ana wind
event will bring widespread Extremely Critical fire weather
conditions to many areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties
Wednesday into Thursday. This will be a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS
SITUATION (PDS) Red Flag Warning event in many areas, with the
combination of strong upper level wind support, tightening
offshore pressure gradients (LAX-Daggett peaking at -7 to -8 mb),
and moderate cold air advection. The strongest winds with this
Santa Ana wind event are expected to be Wednesday morning into
Wednesday night when widespread damaging wind gusts of 60 to
80 mph are likely in the mountains and foothills of Los Angeles
and Ventura Counties (including the Santa Monicas and Santa
Susanas), with isolated gusts of 80 to 100 mph possible in
favored areas of the San Gabriels. Similar winds are expected
once again in the mountains Thursday night. For wind prone
coastal and valley areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties,
damaging gusts of 50 to 70 mph will be likely (including the
Malibu Coast and Ventura County coastal plain). Due to the strong
upper level wind support, typical wind sheltered areas such as
portions of the LA basin all the way to the coast, Lake Casitas
and Ojai, as well as the Channel Islands and Catalina Island are
expected to see gusty north to northeast winds with associated
Red Flag conditions. Humidity levels are also expected to lower
to between 8 to 15 percent by Wednesday afternoon with these low
humidities likely to linger into Thursday and Friday.
These are Extremely Critical and highly volatile conditions. Any
new fires in the Red Flag Warning area — and especially the PDS
Red Flag Warning area — will have rapid fire spread, extreme
fire behavior, and long range spotting.
* WINDS…Northeast winds will increase to 35 to 50 mph with
damaging gusts of 60 to 80 mph through tonight. Local gusts to
100 mph. Offshore Winds are expected to be 5 to 10 mph weaker on
Thursday and into Friday.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Humidity levels will likely fall to
between 8 and 15 percent by Wednesday afternoon, and linger
into Thursday and Friday.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would
threaten life and property. With the threat of even stronger
Santa Ana winds and drier fuels with the Wednesday/Thursday
Santa Ana event, there will be an increased risk for long
range spotting.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.