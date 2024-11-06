Red Flag Warning issued November 6 at 3:38AM PST until November 8 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN

EFFECT 9 AM THIS MORNING UNTIL 9 AM THURSDAY DUE TO DAMAGING

SANTA ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS:

SOUTHERN VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS / SAN GABRIEL MOUNTAINS / SANTA

SUSANA MOUNTAINS / SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS — AND RED FLAG WARNING

DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES IN EFFECT FOR ALL

OTHER TIMES UNTIL 11 AM FRIDAY IN THESE SAME AREAS…

…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN

EFFECT 9 AM THIS MORNING UNTIL 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON DUE TO

DAMAGING SANTA ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE

FOLLOWING AREAS: SAN FERNANDO VALLEY / SANTA CLARITA VALLEY /

CENTRAL VENTURA COUNTY VALLEYS / SOUTHEASTERN VENTURA COUNTY

VALLEYS / VENTURA COUNTY INLAND COAST ALL THE WAY TO THE BEACHES

FROM MALIBU TO OXNARD — AND RED FLAG WARNING DUE TO STRONG SANTA

ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES IN EFFECT FOR ALL OTHER TIMES UNTIL

6 PM THURSDAY IN THESE SAME AREAS…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM FRIDAY FOR THE

INTERSTATE 5 CORRIDOR AND NORTHERN VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS DUE TO

STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM THURSDAY FOR THE

ANTELOPE VALLEY AND FOOTHILLS AND THE SAN GABRIEL VALLEY AS WELL

AS CALABASAS AND AGOURA HILLS DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND

LOW HUMIDITIES…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT 11 AM TODAY UNTIL 6 PM THURSDAY FOR

THE LOS ANGELES BASIN ALL THE WAY TO THE COAST INCLUDING PALOS

VERDES HILLS AS WELL AS THE ANTELOPE VALLEY IN ADDITION TO OJAI

AND LAKE CASITAS AND THE CHANNEL ISLANDS INCLUDING CATALINA ISLAND

DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES…

***THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) FOR MUCH OF

LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES!***

.A very strong, widespread, and long-duration Santa Ana wind

event will bring widespread Extremely Critical fire weather

conditions to many areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties

Wednesday into Thursday. This will be a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS

SITUATION (PDS) Red Flag Warning event in many areas, with the

combination of strong upper level wind support, tightening

offshore pressure gradients (LAX-Daggett peaking at -7 to -8 mb),

and moderate cold air advection. The strongest winds with this

Santa Ana wind event are expected to be Wednesday morning into

Wednesday night when widespread damaging wind gusts of 60 to

80 mph are likely in the mountains and foothills of Los Angeles

and Ventura Counties (including the Santa Monicas and Santa

Susanas), with isolated gusts of 80 to 100 mph possible in

favored areas of the San Gabriels. Similar winds are expected

once again in the mountains Thursday night. For wind prone

coastal and valley areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties,

damaging gusts of 50 to 70 mph will be likely (including the

Malibu Coast and Ventura County coastal plain). Due to the strong

upper level wind support, typical wind sheltered areas such as

portions of the LA basin all the way to the coast, Lake Casitas

and Ojai, as well as the Channel Islands and Catalina Island are

expected to see gusty north to northeast winds with associated

Red Flag conditions. Humidity levels are also expected to lower

to between 8 to 15 percent by Wednesday afternoon with these low

humidities likely to linger into Thursday and Friday.

These are Extremely Critical and highly volatile conditions. Any

new fires in the Red Flag Warning area — and especially the PDS

Red Flag Warning area — will have rapid fire spread, extreme

fire behavior, and long range spotting.

* WINDS…Northeast winds will increase to 35 to 50 mph with

damaging gusts of 60 to 80 mph through tonight. Local gusts to

100 mph. Offshore Winds are expected to be 5 to 10 mph weaker on

Thursday and into Friday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Humidity levels will likely fall to

between 8 and 15 percent by Wednesday afternoon, and linger

into Thursday and Friday.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would

threaten life and property. With the threat of even stronger

Santa Ana winds and drier fuels with the Wednesday/Thursday

Santa Ana event, there will be an increased risk for long

range spotting.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.