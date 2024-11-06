High Wind Warning issued November 6 at 12:13AM PST until November 7 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North to northeast winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60

to 80 mph expected.

* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor and Southern Ventura County

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…East-west portions of Highway 101 and 118,

and Interstate 210 could see extreme cross winds.

Avoid windows during the wind storm. Watch for falling debris and

tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.